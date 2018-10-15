Dr. Donna Dicrescento, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicrescento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Dicrescento, DDS
Overview
Dr. Donna Dicrescento, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Margate, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Dicrescento works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crescent Dental5522 W Sample Rd, Margate, FL 33073 Directions (754) 200-2812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicrescento?
Dr. Dicrescento is an absulute “ angel” I have been going to many dentists in my life in many different states and with NO doubt is Dr. Dicrescento “ the” best Dentist I have ever had !i highly recomend her and her staff Heather !! First time in my intire life I did “NOT” feel any pain when Dr. Dicrescento pull my tooth, I am so grateful I found them! Anybody who is scared of a Dentist, go see Dr. Dicrescento and with. Her and see the surprise ur in! Luisa.
About Dr. Donna Dicrescento, DDS
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1063531879
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicrescento has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicrescento accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicrescento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicrescento works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicrescento. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicrescento.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicrescento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicrescento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.