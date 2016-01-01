Dr. Donna Diziki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diziki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Diziki, DO
Dr. Donna Diziki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Sratford and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
RWJBarnabas Health Corporate Care181 Somerset St Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9764
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902850167
- Somerset Medical Center
- Kennedy Mem Hosp - Stratford, NJ
- UMDNJ-Sratford
