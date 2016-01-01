Overview

Dr. Donna Diziki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Sratford and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Diziki works at RWJBarnabas Health Corporate Care in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.