Dr. Donna Dolan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Dolan, MD

Dr. Donna Dolan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.

Dr. Dolan works at San Marcos Urology in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dolan's Office Locations

    MedFirst Primary Care Wonder World
    151 Stagecoach Trl Ste 105, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 213-1271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos

    Feb 09, 2020
    Donna Dolan has been by Primary care Dr. for 20 years. She has also seen 6 of my family members during that period of time. All of us feel extremely bless by Dr Dolan's effective and compassionate care. Unfortunately, my wife and I are moving to NW Austin and will be changing Drs. I'd highly recommend Dr Dolan to anyone looking for a engaging Dr. who is genuinely interested in the overall health of her patients.
    Frank & Norma P. — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Donna Dolan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolan works at San Marcos Urology in San Marcos, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dolan’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

