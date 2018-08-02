Dr. Donna Dyess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Dyess, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Dyess, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Locations
USA Health- Center St 2A1601 Center St # 2A, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 434-3982
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Following a lumpectomy performed by a different surgeon/different hospital, I must report that, for my second lumpectomy, Dr. Dyess was a much more impressive doctor. She took her time explaining the procedure to me. She had her team view all of my records and ordered additional tests to be sure that this second time around would go better for me. She called me at home to check on me and explain the results of my pathology. I would highly recommend Dr. Dyess for a lumpectomy.
About Dr. Donna Dyess, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U South Ala
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University of South Alabama
