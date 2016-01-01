Overview of Dr. Donna Edwards, DO

Dr. Donna Edwards, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 85th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.