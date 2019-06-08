See All Pediatricians in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Donna Fox, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Fox, MD

Dr. Donna Fox, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.

Dr. Fox works at Lourdes Physician Group Pediatrics in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Physician Group Pediatrics
    4650 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste C200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Fever
Acute Tonsillitis
Tonsillitis
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Well Baby Care
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Very caring and kind yet, highly skilled
    — Jun 08, 2019
    About Dr. Donna Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104847128
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport
    Internship
    • Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

