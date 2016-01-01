Overview

Dr. Donna Gallik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Curry General Hospital, Providence Saint John's Health Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Gallik works at Ernst Schwarz MD A Professional Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Bismarck, ND, Duluth, MN and Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.