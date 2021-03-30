Dr. Donna Gerhardstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerhardstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Gerhardstein, MD
Dr. Donna Gerhardstein, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0319
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Saved my life several times!
About Dr. Donna Gerhardstein, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083628978
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Hermann Hosp Mdacc/St Josep
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
