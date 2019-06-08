Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Graves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Atrium Health1225 Harding Pl Ste 4200 Bldg 2, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Dr Graves has been my neurologist since about 2016. She has been nothing short of outstanding with my care. I am an MS patient. I truly respect her and her teams care, advice and treatment plans. I value her as my doctor. When applying for my VA and social security disability benefits her notes were on point and helped me get approved for both benefits.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
