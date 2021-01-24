Overview

Dr. Donna Haley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Haley works at Francheska Alcide MD in Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.