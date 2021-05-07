See All Dermatologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Donna Hart, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donna Hart, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Hart works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    200 N Lakeline Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 617-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Warts

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Unusual Facies - Cafe-Au-Lait Pigmentation - Congenital Skin Telangiectases Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peeling Skin Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2021
    I had several skin tags removed via the freezing method.
    Kim — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Hart, MD
    About Dr. Donna Hart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1306138193
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Hart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hart works at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hart’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

