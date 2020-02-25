Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM
Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Wisconsin Avenue Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.
Foot Factor Podiatry6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 600, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (877) 287-1962Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Wisconsin Avenue Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Excellent and very thorough.
About Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225045651
Education & Certifications
- Community Medical Center Scranton, Pa
- Atlanta Va Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- McNeese State University
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.