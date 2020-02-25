Overview of Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM

Dr. Donna Hayes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Wisconsin Avenue Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus.



Dr. Hayes works at Foot Factor Podiatry Kenosha, WI in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.