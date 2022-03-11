See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD

Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Hobgood works at Womens Institute for Specialized Health PLLC in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hobgood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Integrative Medicine PC
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 894-1355
  2. 2
    Erlanger Women's Institute for Specialized Health
    1025 Executive Dr Ste 100, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 894-1355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1st Medical Network
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Everyone was friendly and doctor listened to me.
    — Mar 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD
    About Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881684561
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee
    • Erlanger Med Ctr-U Tenn
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Hobgood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobgood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hobgood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hobgood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobgood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobgood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobgood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobgood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

