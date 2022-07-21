See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (16)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD

Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Hurlock works at Women's Hormone Center of Northern Virginia, PC in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurlock's Office Locations

    Donna Hurlock, MD
    10807 Main St Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 273-1533
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1295873321
Education & Certifications

  • Washington Hospital Center
  • University of Maryland School Medicine
  • Duke University
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hurlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hurlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hurlock works at Women's Hormone Center of Northern Virginia, PC in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Hurlock’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurlock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

