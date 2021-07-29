Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Johnson, MD
Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Janet Fanning MD, PC8100 S Walker Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 629-5343
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Preferred Community Choice
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We've gone to Dr. Johnson since our kids were born. She's fantastic and cares about her patients!
About Dr. Donna Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1508842980
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Xavier U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
