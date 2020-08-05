Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Johnston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of South Florida.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
Donna Johnston Md.8061 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-7041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donna is an intelligent & trustworthy while her staffs are wonderful. Thank you all and stay safe.
About Dr. Donna Johnston, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1447253463
Education & Certifications
- Univ of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.