See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Donna Kashani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donna Kashani, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donna Kashani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kashani works at Donna Kashani, MD in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Donna Talks
    4225 Executive Sq Ste 600, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 776-6267
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 112 ratings
Patient Ratings (112)
5 Star
(105)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kashani?

Jan 11, 2023
Dr. Kashani was extremely helpful in helping us diagnose and treat our teenage daughters learning+behavioral challenges. She established a rapport with our daughter almost immediately and quickly identified causes behind our teens struggles and a plan for us to improve things. She was methodical in the chosen treatment plan and follow-ups. She's great...I highly recommend her.
— Jan 11, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Donna Kashani, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donna Kashani, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kashani to family and friends

Dr. Kashani's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kashani

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donna Kashani, MD.

About Dr. Donna Kashani, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659459790
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Hospital Of Cleveland
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donna Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kashani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kashani works at Donna Kashani, MD in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kashani’s profile.

112 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Donna Kashani, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.