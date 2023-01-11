Dr. Donna Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Kashani, MD
Dr. Donna Kashani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Donna Talks4225 Executive Sq Ste 600, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 776-6267Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Kashani was extremely helpful in helping us diagnose and treat our teenage daughters learning+behavioral challenges. She established a rapport with our daughter almost immediately and quickly identified causes behind our teens struggles and a plan for us to improve things. She was methodical in the chosen treatment plan and follow-ups. She's great...I highly recommend her.
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
