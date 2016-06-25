Dr. Klitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Klitzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Klitzman, MD
Dr. Donna Klitzman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Klitzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Klitzman's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Intensive Care593 Cranbury Rd Ste 1A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 613-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klitzman?
Spent a lot of time reviewing and recording my past medical records. Asked all the right questions and listened to my concerns. I feel very fortunate to have chosen her as my pulmonologist.
About Dr. Donna Klitzman, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295824563
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klitzman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Klitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.