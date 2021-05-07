Dr. Landry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Landry, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Landry, MD is a Physician Assistant in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Landry works at
Locations
Oly Med Family Wellness Center1603 Cooper Point Rd Nw, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 753-0396
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Donna Landry for 15 years. She is compassionate, punctual, and always available to provide care. She helped me lose weight and quickly diagnosed severe acute illnesses that required hospitalization. I have never had a more dedicated health care provider as Ms Landry. She is highly respected by other health care providers. I am sad that she is retiring.
About Dr. Donna Landry, MD
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366523490
Frequently Asked Questions
