Overview of Dr. Donna Lapeyrolerie, MD

Dr. Donna Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at Roosevelt Family Medicine in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.