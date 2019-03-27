Dr. Donna Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Lee, MD
Dr. Donna Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Inglewood Medical Offices Bldg201 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-4000
-
2
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid Atlantic States Inc.2101 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (703) 237-4000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is thoroughly professional, patient and caring. She listens, examines and has provided excellent care for the 8 years I've been seeing her. She has referred me to exceptional specialists within Kaiser Permanente when needed, is immediately responsive to emails requesting information and is proactive in providing the best health care possible. I always know where to go, who to see and what to do. Kaiser, and Dr. Lee, are the best!
About Dr. Donna Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750468344
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.