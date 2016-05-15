Overview of Dr. Donna Lee, MD

Dr. Donna Lee, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Department of Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.