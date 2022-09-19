Overview

Dr. Donna Lester, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Lester works at Optum Primary Care in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.