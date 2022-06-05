Dr. Manasseh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD
Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Manasseh's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 765-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best! Very involved and thorough! Follows up. Simply the best!
About Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- General Surgery
