Overview of Dr. Donna Maxfield, MD

Dr. Donna Maxfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Maxfield works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd. in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Astigmatism and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.