Dr. Donna Maxfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Valley View4910 Valley View Blvd NW, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (540) 265-1624
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
It is with great regret that I said goodbye to Dr. Maxfield yesterday. I've probably been her patient for nearly twenty years. It has been an honor to know her all these years, and she has taken perfect care of my health. I'll miss her friendly demeanor, her approachable attitude, her relaxed kind, and concerned interest in myself and my vision. I can only wish her Godspeed as she enters retirement. I hope she enjoys it as much as I have. I can only imagine her positive attitude, her curiosity about the world, her energy and service and kindness will carry her through wIth aplomb. Good luck and Blessings.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275512824
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Maxfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxfield has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Astigmatism and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maxfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxfield.
