Dr. Donna McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna McMillan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna McMillan, MD
Dr. Donna McMillan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. McMillan works at
Dr. McMillan's Office Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pediatrics1071 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 477-1552Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMillan?
About Dr. Donna McMillan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1245322551
Education & Certifications
- Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford
- Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.