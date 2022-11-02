Dr. Donna McMyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna McMyler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna McMyler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio855 Proton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I did not have to wait very long to be called to begin. All the nursing staff was eager to explain the process to getting patients ready for their procedures. Dr McMyler was very personable and helpful answering questions and explained what she would be doing. Once I was in recovery, she came in to discuss my results. Very happy with the entire staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861599524
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McMyler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMyler has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. McMyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.