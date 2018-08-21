Dr. Donna Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1120 Laney Walker Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is amazing!! She helps our family in so many ways! She remembers each of our children and their seperate issues and what they all like or dislike. She is always willing to go the extra mile. We have a medically fragile child, Autistic child, ADHD, and children with asthma. She is great at communicating with all of their other providers for a well rounded medical experiance! Thankyou Dr. Moore!!
About Dr. Donna Moore, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316056302
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.