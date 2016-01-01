Overview of Dr. Donna Morales, DO

Dr. Donna Morales, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group Cardiology in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.