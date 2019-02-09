Dr. Donna Musgrave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musgrave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Musgrave, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings21 Highland Ave SE Ste 200, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 982-8801
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I’ve been seeing Dr. Donna Musgrave for over 20 years. She is the absolute best. I always recommend her to others. She’s such a great Dr. She’s been there with me threw my yearly exams to a laprscopic Surgery, and a hysterectomy. I wouldn’t want any other DR. At one time she was going to leave Physcians To Women to go practice in Blacksburg. I was so very disappointed and at a loss. Then word came she decided to stay, the biggest relief came over me. She’s very kind & Treats you with respect.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1588685648
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Musgrave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musgrave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musgrave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musgrave works at
Dr. Musgrave has seen patients for Uterine Prolapse, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musgrave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.