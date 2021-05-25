See All Nephrologists in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Donna Myers, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Myers, MD

Dr. Donna Myers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    1800 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-1800
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Institute - White Marsh
    4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 110, Baltimore, MD 21236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 442-2200
  3. 3
    Maryland Penetentiary Disp and Infirma
    954 Forrest St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 230-1452
  4. 4
    Ur0l0gy Clinic
    601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-0670
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donna Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568414506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

