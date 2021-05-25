Dr. Donna Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Myers, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Myers, MD
Dr. Donna Myers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
- 1 1800 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231 Directions (410) 550-1800
Heart and Vascular Institute - White Marsh4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 110, Baltimore, MD 21236 Directions (443) 442-2200
Maryland Penetentiary Disp and Infirma954 Forrest St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 230-1452
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-0670Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myers has been a God sent for our family. She is absolutely the most knowledgeable Nephrologist that we have had since our daughter's diagnosis (have seen several). We were lost, confused, and mismanaged until we were referred to Dr. Myers. Words alone just cannot express our sincere gratitude. We are so thankful for Dr. Myers. Our lives have changed as a result of her meticulous care and depth of knowledge.
About Dr. Donna Myers, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1568414506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
