Dr. Donna Myers, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Donna Myers, DPM

Dr. Donna Myers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at Northeast Family Foot Care in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

    Northeast Family Foot Care
    9892 Bustleton Ave Ste 303, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donna Myers, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1912080722
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

