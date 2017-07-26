Dr. Donna Nickles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Nickles, DO
Overview of Dr. Donna Nickles, DO
Dr. Donna Nickles, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Drake University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nickles' Office Locations
Valley OB/GYN Associates80 Eisenhower Dr Ste 200, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 843-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nickles is organized and precise in communicating any health concerns and is always ready to give you options so that you have the tools you need to make the best decision for your health care needs. Dr.Nickles is professional, patient and devoted to her patients. She always goes above and beyond her call of duty. I have refereed many friends and all have been very satisfied with any physician they have seen in this practice.
About Dr. Donna Nickles, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063400547
Education & Certifications
- Drake University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nickles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickles has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.