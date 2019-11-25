Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD
Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue works at
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue's Office Locations
John T Mather Memorial Hospital PSY125 Oakland Ave Ste 303, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-1320
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital170 N Country Rd Ste 3, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 928-3122
Stony Brook Psychiatry Assocs2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue?
Dr. Donaghue is likely one of the most skilled Psychiatrists in Suffolk. She is a kind, caring, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable clinician. I would happily and confidently reccomend her to anyone seeking services. However, for multiple reasons beyond her control, the outpatient clinic, a Mather Hospital satellite, has a myriad of problematic obstacles for patients. The current affiliation with Northwell Health has only served to exacerbate the underlying issues that impact quality of care. Extremely long wait times, due to overbooking by administrators, result in face to face sessions rarely exceeding 5 to 10 minutes. The patients may wait in excess of 2 hours, which is well worth it to see Dr. Donaghue, however arriving more than 20 minutes late results in being rescheduled. No clinic should regard the clinicians time to be more valuable than the clients. If you miss an appointment, you will receive a harsh warning letter. Dr. Donaghue needs a private practice of her own!
About Dr. Donna Osikowicz Donoghue, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1912948787
Education & Certifications
- Hillside Hosp-LIJMC
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osikowicz Donoghue.
