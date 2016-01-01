Overview

Dr. Donna Powell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Gastro MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.