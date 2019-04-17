Dr. Donna Rhoden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Rhoden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Rhoden, MD
Dr. Donna Rhoden, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Rhoden works at
Dr. Rhoden's Office Locations
-
1
Boca Raton5458 Town Center Rd Ste 102, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 559-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhoden?
Very professional. The office staff, Dr. Rhoden and the echo tech all were wonderful. Answered all our questions. Gave us a lot of time and attention.
About Dr. Donna Rhoden, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902861503
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhoden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhoden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhoden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhoden works at
Dr. Rhoden has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhoden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhoden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhoden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhoden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhoden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.