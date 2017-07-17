Dr. Donna Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Rich, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Rich, MD
Dr. Donna Rich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Bayview Plastic Surgery300 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 286-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich?
Dr. Donna Rich and staff provided me with exceptional service. I felt like I was treated as an individual and not just like one more "file" on her desk. 100% satisfaction. I quoted with other Dr, but Dr. Donna gave me more for my money. All female staff, and surgery facility is on site. Dr. fees include one year of follow up appointments.
About Dr. Donna Rich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902807704
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC Hermann Hosp
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
