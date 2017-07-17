See All Plastic Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Donna Rich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (57)
Map Pin Small Webster, TX
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Rich, MD

Dr. Donna Rich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Rich works at Bayview Plastic Surgery in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bayview Plastic Surgery
    300 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 286-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Jul 17, 2017
Dr. Donna Rich and staff provided me with exceptional service. I felt like I was treated as an individual and not just like one more "file" on her desk. 100% satisfaction. I quoted with other Dr, but Dr. Donna gave me more for my money. All female staff, and surgery facility is on site. Dr. fees include one year of follow up appointments.
Ana G. in Houston, TX — Jul 17, 2017
Photo: Dr. Donna Rich, MD
About Dr. Donna Rich, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1902807704
Education & Certifications

  • UTHSC Hermann Hosp
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donna Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rich works at Bayview Plastic Surgery in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rich’s profile.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

