Dr. Donna Roth, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Roth, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Locations
Blue Grass Dermatology3475 Richmond Rd Ste 210, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Detailed and professional Great personality
About Dr. Donna Roth, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1518964758
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- SUNY HSC
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Dermatology
