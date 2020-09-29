Overview of Dr. Donna Saatman, MD

Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York.



Dr. Saatman works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Lady Lake, FL, Ocala, FL and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.