Dr. Donna Saatman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (97)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Saatman, MD

Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York.

Dr. Saatman works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL, Lady Lake, FL, Ocala, FL and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saatman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  2. 2
    Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  3. 3
    Florida Surgery Consultants - Lady Lake
    301 Skyline Dr Ste 3, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 704-8925
  4. 4
    Florida Surgery Consultants - Ocala
    1500 SE Magnolia Ext Ste 103, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 411-6824
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Florida Surgery Consultants - Gainesville
    3760 NW 83rd St Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Migraine
Spondylolisthesis
Spinal Stenosis
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Monitoring Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donna Saatman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912993122
    Education & Certifications

    • Moffitt Cancer Center
    Internship
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Saatman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saatman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saatman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saatman has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saatman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Saatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

