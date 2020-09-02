See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Greenlawn, NY
Dr. Donna Schneider, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Schneider, MD

Dr. Donna Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Greenlawn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island
    5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Pap Smear
Atrophic Vaginitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr Schneider is a thorough clinician! Rare do you find one as good as she is. Bed side manor is extraordinary, her examinations are thorough and very mindful on her answers to personal questions. Appointment is not rushed even though she runs late on her appointments, I do not care because of how she makes it a point to answer questions and her thorough exams.
    About Dr. Donna Schneider, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1346256310
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Huntington Hospital
    • North Shore University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Greenlawn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

