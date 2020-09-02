Dr. Donna Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Schneider, MD
Dr. Donna Schneider, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
Dr Schneider is a thorough clinician! Rare do you find one as good as she is. Bed side manor is extraordinary, her examinations are thorough and very mindful on her answers to personal questions. Appointment is not rushed even though she runs late on her appointments, I do not care because of how she makes it a point to answer questions and her thorough exams.
About Dr. Donna Schneider, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346256310
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.