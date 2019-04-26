Overview of Dr. Donna Seminara, MD

Dr. Donna Seminara, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Seminara works at Island Internist PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.