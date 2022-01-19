Dr. Donna Seres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Seres, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Seres, MD
Dr. Donna Seres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seres' Office Locations
- 1 11200 N Portland Ave Fl 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 936-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Seres after finding out I was finally pregnant after 5 years of trying. She has been so responsive and helpful every step of the way, and we're set for her to deliver our baby in 2 weeks! Both Dr. Seres and her nursing staff are always available to listen to my concerns/questions and they help me feel in control during such a new period in my life.
About Dr. Donna Seres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063453975
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Seres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.