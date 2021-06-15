Dr. Donna Serure, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Serure, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Serure, DO is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Laserderm Dermatology327 E MAIN ST, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (516) 962-2235Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lisa was extremely professional and very personable. It was an excellent experience and i will definitely use her services again.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356494231
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- St Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Serure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serure accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serure works at
Dr. Serure has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
604 patients have reviewed Dr. Serure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.