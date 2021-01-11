See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Donna Session, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donna Session, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Session works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-5700
  2. 2
    Tennessee Fertility Institute- Franklin, TN
    9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 721-6250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Wonderful care Dr. Session is very knowledgeable and she takes time to tailor a treatment plan that would give you the best chance to get pregnant and takes time to explain everything to you and takes in consideration any concerns you an your partner have. I had seen other Infertility Doctor that never took time to go over treatment plan and explain the process just prescribed medication and did ultrasounds and no medications where explained etc. But Dr. Session ensure that I had all the information on steps to take and was given medication teaching to ensure I was taking correct dosage of my injections. I was always comfortable while in her care we were successful after 6 yrs old failed attempts to get pregnant our IVF treatment gave us beautiful twins. I am thankful for have found Dr. Session.
    — Jan 11, 2021
    About Dr. Donna Session, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023047735
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Winthrop Hospital
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Session, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Session is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Session has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Session has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Session works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Session’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Session. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Session.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Session, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Session appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

