Dr. Sliwowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Sliwowski, DO
Overview of Dr. Donna Sliwowski, DO
Dr. Donna Sliwowski, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sliwowski's Office Locations
- 1 1188 Bishop St Ste 803, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-2804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was just really good for me. She really listened and I felt was compassionate too. But she could be honest when I needed it. More help than other doctors I saw
About Dr. Donna Sliwowski, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1912118621
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sliwowski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sliwowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sliwowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sliwowski.
