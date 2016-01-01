Overview of Dr. Donna Smith, MD

Dr. Donna Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.