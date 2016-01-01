Dr. Donna Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Smith, MD
Dr. Donna Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donna Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649326570
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Med Center
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
