See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Donna Stahl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donna Stahl, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donna Stahl, MD

Dr. Donna Stahl, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.

Dr. Stahl works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Breast Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amy Degnim, MD
Dr. Amy Degnim, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Judy Boughey, MD
Dr. Judy Boughey, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Tina Hieken, MD
Dr. Tina Hieken, MD
3.9 (14)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Stahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 872-4855

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Donna Stahl, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donna Stahl, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stahl to family and friends

Dr. Stahl's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Stahl

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donna Stahl, MD.

About Dr. Donna Stahl, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730253683
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donna Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stahl works at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Donna Stahl, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.