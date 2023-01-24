Dr. Donna Tepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Tepper, MD
Overview of Dr. Donna Tepper, MD
Dr. Donna Tepper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Tepper's Office Locations
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 246-5524Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 303, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr # 103, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100
Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 640-2200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Donna was very understanding and understood my concerns
About Dr. Donna Tepper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487717013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Henry Ford Hospital|Tulane University School Of Med
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
