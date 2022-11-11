Dr. Donna Woolfolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolfolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Woolfolk, MD
Dr. Donna Woolfolk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Woolfolk's Office Locations
Ob. Gyn. of Houston Llp6410 Fannin St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-8334
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
First time to see Dr Woolfolk and she is a blessing to me. I have had my share of gynecologists in my lifetime and she is the best. Took time with me to take care of my issues. Very professional. Helped me so much. I am very pleased. Thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1407924269
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Woolfolk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolfolk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolfolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolfolk has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Maternal Anemia and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolfolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolfolk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolfolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolfolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolfolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.