Overview of Dr. Donna Yamada, MD

Dr. Donna Yamada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Yamada works at Yamada & Lin Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.